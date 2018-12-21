× Video shows Kelsey Berreth’s fiance being arrested

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — New video shows the arrest of the man charged with murdering central Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth.

On Friday morning, ABC News posted video of authorities arresting Patrick Frazee at his Florissant property. The footage also shows a woman being taken into custody.

Frazee was charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder Friday morning in the death of Berreth, his fiance. The 29-year-old woman shared a 1-year-old child with Frazee.

Authorities’ last confirmed sighting of Berreth was on Thanksgiving Day. She was reported missing 10 days later.

According to the Woodland Park Police Department, Frazee was taken into custody without incident Friday. He was taken to the Teller County Detention Facility in Divide, where he is being held without bond.

Berreth’s body has not been found. Police only said that because of multiple interviews, they were able to arrest Frazee. They said they had evidence that led them to believe Berreth was killed inside her Woodland Park home.

Frazee’s first court appearance is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek.