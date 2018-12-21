× Unseasonably warm first day of winter, two winter systems ahead

A large area of high pressure will dominate the state to end our work week, keeping temperatures unseasonably warm on Friday. Highs today will soar into the low 60s, falling just a few degrees shy of the record high in Denver. A few mountain snow showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect increasing clouds with breezy conditions throughout the afternoon and evening hours as a cold front approaches the area.

A weak front will move through the state on Friday night into Saturday, bringing the risk of snow and slightly cooler temperatures. Scattered snow showers will hold off until the morning and midday hours in Denver. This is a quick moving system, as snow showers will diminish by the evening hours. This system does not bring high totals to the state, with to 2-8″ in the mountains and under 2″ for the Denver metro and Front Range.

Sunshine will quickly return for Sunday as highs return to the mid-40s. We’ll warm up to the low 50s by Monday with increasing clouds.

A stronger system looks to impact the state by Christmas. Snow showers will be possible throughout the day in the mountains. Meanwhile in Denver, expect dry conditions through majority of the day on Tuesday. Scattered snow showers will be possible late in the evening, continuing into Wednesday. It is still too early to pinpoint totals, but temperatures do look to take quite a tumble. Expect highs through the second half of next week to stay in the low 30s as snow showers continue Wednesday and Thursday.

