Two-toed sloth at Denver Zoo expecting another baby

DENVER — A favorite resident at the Denver Zoo is expecting another baby. The zoo announced Friday that Charlotte, its 23-year-old Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, is expecting another baby early next year.

On Jan. 28, 2018, Charlotte gave birth to Baby Ruth. Her next baby is expected to arrive in late February or early March.

Charlotte, Baby Ruth and father Elliot live in the Bird World exhibit.

“Charlotte’s pregnancy has been closely monitored by our animal care and veterinary medical teams with regular ultrasounds, checkups and weigh-ins to ensure she and her baby are healthy and gaining the appropriate amount of weight,” the Denver Zoo said in an announcement.

The baby sloth is expected to be about 10 inches long and weigh between 10 and 13 ounces when it is born.

“It will hide in Charlotte’s fur and cling to her while nursing for the first four to five weeks, then remain with Charlotte for up to nine months before venturing out on its own,” the zoo said, adding that sloths live for about 20 years in the wild, but can reach between 30 and 40 years old in zoos.

Linnaeus’s or “Linnie’s” two-toed sloths are one of two types of the animal, with the other having three toes. The Denver Zoo said there are six different sloth species in all. Their natural habitat is in the rain forests of South America.