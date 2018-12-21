× ‘Side Stories’ returning to RiNo, offers artists $5,000

DENVER — A unique and popular art project is returning to Denver’s River North Arts District this winter and it’s looking to hire some local artists.

The project is called, ‘Side Stories’. When it debuted last year, area filmmakers created miniature films which were projected on to the sides of buildings, towers and other structures throughout the RiNo community.

“Much like CRUSH Walls brings new energy and people into the RiNo district, Side Stories showcases digital media as yet another layer within Colorado’s talented artist community,” said Tracy Weil, President and co-founder of the RiNo Art District. “We are excited to be a partner in bringing Side Stories to life again in 2019.”

Right now, the folks whoo produce the project are looking for artists to submit concepts to them by January 4.

Each commissioned artist will receive a $5,000 grant.

The eight selected walls include:

1. Mountain Towers (behind The Source)

2. Denver Diesel and Radiator

3. Great Divide’s White Tower

4. Catalyst

5. Denver Spring/Colorado Food Trucks

6. Plinth Gallery

7. Ardent Mills Grain Elevators (South)

8. Ardent Mills Grain Elevators (East)

If you’re interested in applying, click here.