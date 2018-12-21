Sheriff’s office: Driver in yellow Corvette reaches 150 mph, nearly causes head-on collisions

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A driver in a yellow corvette nearly caused several head-on collisions while speeding at times up to 150 mph on U.S. 36 between Lyons and Boulder on Thursday afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s deputy avoided a collision as the driver illegally swerved across double yellow line sections of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle was later found in a parking garage near Folsom Street and Iris Avenue in Boulder and impounded by the sheriff’s office.

The driver has not been found and has not been identified.

Anyone who was on the road at the time and was nearly hit head-on is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 303-441-3375.