Potential for snow arrives Saturday

DENVER — There’s a change blowing in the wind and may include some snow with the colder temperatures expected Saturday – the first full day of winter.

This will be quite a change from the upper 50s and lower 60s the Denver area felt Friday (record high is 67), but while the city felt the warmth the mountains saw some snow. That snow will increase in intensity overnight through early Saturday.

As the mountains, mostly northern, catch heavy snow there will be some areas of snow that sneak off of the mountains and onto the plains. Denver’s hourly chance of seeing snow is shown here:

Hourly planner of Denver's snow chances for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Y22ZwhYxz9 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 21, 2018

Now, should there be accumulations in areas you can see just how hit and miss that will be:

Possible snowfall totals coming this weekend: pic.twitter.com/55XP7yxVTA — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 21, 2018

Regardless of snow, temperatures will be much cooler Saturday along with a cloudier sky. The afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s, which is much closer to the ‘normal’ for the time of year.

You may be wondering if this is a pattern change to impact Christmas Eve and Day. Well, not for Denver. Snow does continue on and off in the mountains for the next several days but the city will be partly cloudy for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and these days will be warm with 40s; good for travelers.

You need to know that following Christmas Day there will be a weather pattern change that will bring in cold air for several days and with that, we may have snow to the point that travel is impacted.

The cold is much more certain at this point versus the uncertainty in where and when the heaviest snow will fall. Of course, stay tuned…

The weekly planner for Denver shown here. Active weather is likely following Christmas with potential travel issues on the way. pic.twitter.com/r8r2juRmkg — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 21, 2018

