× Man suspected of kidnapping 12-year-old apprehended after escaping from Saguache County Jail

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy earlier this year escaped from the Saguache County Jail Thursday night. According to the Sagauche County Sheriff’s Office, David Freeman escaped around 11 p.m. Thursday. Shortly before 11:45 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said he had been arrested.

Freeman, 61, was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and lewdness in June. He had allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old Saguache County boy and taken him to Utah, where Freeman was later arrested. The boy’s disappearance caused authorities to issue an Amber Alert.

A campsite manager in southwestern Utah said Freeman and the boy came to his campground wearing nothing but tennis shoes.