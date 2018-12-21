Lamb Chops with Port Red Currant Reduction from Morton’s The Steakhouse

Recipe from Morton’s The Steakhouse.
Lamb Chops with Port Red Currant Reduction
- 4 Lamb Chops
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1/2 c port wine
- 1 tsp red wine vinegar
- 3 tsp Red currant jelly
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 1 sprig thyme
Sauté garlic clove, add rosemary and thyme.
Add port and reduce by half. Add red currant jelly and vinegar. Bring to a simmer. Serve over lamb.
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms
- 1 lb oyster mushrooms
- 1 lb shitake mushrooms
- 1 lb crimini mushrooms
- 1 T shallots
- 1 tsp garlic
- 2 T butter
- 2 T parmesan
Sauté butter, shallots, garlic. Add mushrooms and gently sauté. Top with parmesan cheese.