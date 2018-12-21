Live video: Woodland Park police news conference

Lamb Chops with Port Red Currant Reduction from Morton’s The Steakhouse

Recipe from Morton’s The Steakhouse.

Lamb Chops with Port Red Currant Reduction

  • 4 Lamb Chops
  • 1 clove of garlic
  • 1/2 c port wine
  • 1 tsp red wine vinegar
  • 3 tsp Red currant jelly
  • 1 sprig rosemary
  • 1 sprig thyme

 

Sauté garlic clove, add rosemary and thyme.

Add port and reduce by half. Add red currant jelly and vinegar. Bring to a simmer. Serve over lamb.

 

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

  • 1 lb oyster mushrooms
  • 1 lb shitake mushrooms
  • 1 lb crimini mushrooms
  • 1 T shallots
  • 1 tsp garlic
  • 2 T butter
  • 2 T parmesan

Sauté butter, shallots, garlic. Add mushrooms and gently sauté. Top with parmesan cheese.

