Kelsey Berreth’s 1-year-old daughter taken into protective custody

Posted 10:55 am, December 21, 2018, by

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The daughter of Kelsey Berreth and Patrick Frazee was taken into protective custody on Friday morning, officials said.

Frazee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit first-degree murder on Friday in the disappearance of Berreth, his fiance.

Woodland Park Chief of Police Miles De Young said the couple’s 1-year-old daughter was taken into protective custody and will be reunited with Berreth’s family.

Berreth has not been seen since Thanksgiving when she was seen at a Woodland Park Safeway store with her daughter.

Police arrested Frazee at his home in Florissant without incident about 7 a.m.

Police only said that because of multiple interviews, they were able to arrest Frazee. They said they had evidence that led them to believe Berreth was killed inside her home.

