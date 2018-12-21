Ice Castles open in Dillon as winter arrives in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLON, Colo. -- It’s opening night for the castles made entirely of ice on Tenderfoot Street in Dillon.

Out front: The anticipation for frozen precipitation.

Behind the scenes: At least for now- everyone treading lightly. They were making sure every piece around them and above them stuck to its mark.

Back in line: It’s excitement in the eyes of the ticket holders, like the Pattersons from Leavenworth, Kansas. They're seeing loved ones in Longmont for the holidays.

A.J. Millor's family is the creator of the Ice Castles. He briefly talked behind the Ice Curtain.

He said it takes artisans 6-8 weeks to meld the magic of frozen water & Mother Nature.

And on the first day of winter there is no better place to play than this creative ice sensation.

Ice Castles are open Thursday through Monday each week.