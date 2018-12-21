× How a partial government shutdown would impact Coloradans

DEBVER — With the Democrats and President Trump at odds over spending, and in particular funding for border security, a partial government shutdown may occur starting at 10 p.m. MST Friday.

But what would a partial federal government shut down mean for people living in Colorado?

When we called the National Park Service‘s Lakewood office, this is what we heard: “You’ve reached a non-working number for the National Park Service, please check the number and try again.” Perhaps a sign of things to come if the government shuts down. National parks would, in fact, remain open to public access, even free of charge. Just don’t expect the visitor center to be open, public restrooms, or even plowed roads.

Then there’s the federal center in Lakewood, which employs the most federal employees outside of Washington D.C. There are around 6,000 people working for 26 federal agencies there. Some of them could be out of work, just in time for Christmas.

Colorado is a big military state, with six Air Force bases and one Army base. Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora was activated in 1941. Military personnel would not collect a paycheck, but would still be on the job. They told us, “In the event of a government shutdown, we do not anticipate any impact to the 460th Space Wing mission of providing strategic missile warning to America and our allies.”

The post office, TSA, and federal firearm background checks will remain open as well.

And in case you were wondering, NORAD will in fact remain open and fully staffed as well, and the tracking of Santa Claus will not be interrupted.