Fiance of missing mother Kelsey Berreth arrested in connection with her disappearance

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The fiance of a missing Colorado mother who has not been seen since Thanksgiving was arrested on Friday morning in connection to the case, the man’s attorney said.

Patrick Frazee was earlier said to be cooperating in the case of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Nov. 22 at a grocery store in Woodland Park, northwest of Colorado Springs. The couple share a child.

Frazee’s attorney Jeremy Loew said his client has been arrested and it’s in connection to Berreth’s disappearance.

ABC News reported that Frazee was seen in handcuffs and police don’t believe Berreth is alive.

The Woodland Park Police Department scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference.

An official said the arrest warrant that was executed is sealed. He was booked into the Teller County Jail. It’s not known when Frazee will make his first court appearance.

Frazee previously told police he last saw Berreth on Thanksgiving when he picked up their daughter, making him the last known person to report seeing her alive.

Police said they have surveillance video of Berreth, a flight instructor, shopping with her daughter that day at a Woodland Park Safeway.

On Thursday night, investigators with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation searched Berreth’s town house again. Investigators said they were making steady progress with multiple leads in the case.

Officials executed a search warrant at Frazee’s Florissant property on Dec. 14 by 75 officers.

Authorities said they brought in large equipment to help with the search, but did not say what, if any, evidence they found related to Berreth’s disappearance.

Frazee’s lawyer issued a statement about the search warrant and said his client continues to cooperate with the investigation.

Berreth’s employer got a text from her phone on Nov. 25, saying she wouldn’t be able to work that week, police said. Frazee also said she texted him that day, but the contents of that text haven’t been released.

Police began searching for Berreth on Dec. 2 when her mother, Cheryl, told police about her daughter’s disappearance.

Berreth’s phone was tracked to a location near Gooding, Idaho, about 800 miles from Woodland Park.

“She’s not the kind that runs off,” Cheryl Berreth said Dec. 10. “This is completely out of character. Kelsey loves her God, she loves her family and friends, and she loves her job. She’s reliable, considerate and honest.”

Frazee released his phone to be searched and allowed officers to take a DNA sample on Dec. 12, his lawyer said.