FBI agent who accidentally shot man in Denver nightclub pleads guilty

DENVER — An FBI agent who accidentally shot a man in the leg while dancing and doing a blackflip at a Denver nightclub pleaded guilty on Friday as part of a plea deal.

Chase Bishop, 30, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and was sentenced to two years probation by Denver District Court Judge Karen Brody.

The judge cited Bishop’s lack of criminal history in deciding to accept the plea agreement that keeps the agent out of jail.

In November, Bishop pleaded not guilty to a second-degree assault charge as prosecutors and defense lawyers worked on a plea.

Video footage showed Bishop dancing at Mile High Spirits Distillery at 2201 Lawrence St. on June 2 before doing a backflip.

The gun fell out of Bishop’s waistband to the ground. As Bishop bent over to pick it up, picks it up, the gun fired, striking a man,m 24-year-old Tom Reddington, in a leg.

Video of the incident quickly went viral.