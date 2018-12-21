× DPD releases sketch of man who assaulted women after offering them rides

DENVER — The Denver Police Department released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted at least four women. On Friday afternoon, DPD said in a statement the man contacted the women while they were alone waiting for or arranging a ride. He then offered them transportation before assaulting them.

The women said the assaults happened at night in the Lower Downtown area between April 2017 and December 2018.

“This composite sketch is a new lead in this investigation, and we ask anyone who recognizes this man to contact the Denver Police Department immediately so that we can prevent him from harming anyone else,” said Division Chief of Investigations Joseph Montoya in the statement. “We are also concerned that there may be additional victims of this suspect who have not come forward, and we encourage them to contact us so that we can thoroughly investigate the incident.”

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 20s or 30s with a tall, medium build. His is believed to drive a sedan.

To report being a victim of sexual assault, call DPD at 720-913-2000 or use resources for support online. Tips about this case can be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. People providing tips can remain anonymous.

DPD advised people to never accept rides from strangers. Police also encouraged people to travel in groups and limit distractions like cellphones to ensure one is aware of their surroundings.