Denver’s Beta Nightclub to close after 11 years

DENVER — A staple of LoDo nightlife will soon close. The management of Beta Nightclub announced on Facebook that its last night will be Jan. 5, 2019.

The club opened about 11 years ago. In the years since, it has been awarded the best club in America by Rolling Stone magazine. Beta was also named one of the 25 greatest dance clubs of all time by Billboard, which praised the club’s sound system and said its enthusiastic fan base and proximity to Red Rocks created “the perfect storm to build a Southwest dance foundation.”

Late Thursday, Beta thanked its customers and said it is time to “reset, re-calibrate and re-familiarize ourselves with our promise,” which the club defined as “club culture evolving.”

“Our reputation reflects our integrity and we want to remain true to what we stood for,” the nightclub post reads.

Beta did not disclose what will happen to the club, which is located near the corner of Blake Street and 19th Street.

“There are many opportunities for 1909 Blake Street as we are exploring the future for this very special venue, but for right now, we want to focus and celebrate what this place means for so many people,” the Facebook post states.