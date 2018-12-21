Days Inn worker saves 22-year-old woman who overdosed in parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Michael and Mary Boone are thankful their daughter is alive after she overdosed at a hotel outside High Point, North Carolina last week. They say an employee at the Days Inn in Archdale saved their daughter’s life, according to WGHP.

The two said they never thought their 22-year-old daughter, Caitlin, would one day face the ugly end of drug addiction.

"It's just hard to deal with. 24 hours a day you're just waiting on that phone call,” Michael told WGHP. Last Thursday, that day arrived.

"First thing, I didn't want to have to tell her father, because we knew what it was,” Mary said.

They couldn’t get in contact with Caitlin for a week. One of her friends reached out to them on Facebook and told them she was last seen at a hotel, needing help.

The general manager at the Days Inn in Archdale told WGHP that a night shift manager found Caitlin lying in the parking lot and immediately called the police. She was taken to High Point Regional Hospital for a detox.

"They were monitoring her because she was loaded up with quite a bit of drugs,” Mary said.

She said the hospital told them that Caitlin overdosed on methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

"It's a shame that kids are losing their lives and they really haven't started to live yet,” Michael said.

At that moment, Caitlin and her parents made a life changing decision. Through the community, they found several organizations that could help their daughter. She’s currently in a rehab starting the healing process.

According to Randolph County Emergency Services, they received 414 calls involving overdoses this year. Thirty-five of those resulted in death. Officials said these numbers are at an all-time high and it’s their most life-threatening call.

"We've received so many messages from people that are in the same situation and they're just waiting on a call from a coroner,” Mary said.

The Boones just hope that telling Caitlin’s story will touch the hearts of others that are struggling before it’s too late.