Dark chocolate quinoa pudding by Ancient Harvest

Ancient Harvest | Dark Chocolate Quinoa Pudding

INGREDIENTS

3/4 – 1 cup coconut cream (depending on the consistency you prefer) + more for garnish

3/4 cup coconut water (or regular water, or a combination of the two)

1 cup cooked Ancient Harvest™ Inca Red Quinoa

1/2 cup medjool dates, soaked for 5 minutes

1/2 cup raw cacao powder

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of stevia (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Place two cans of full-fat coconut milk in the fridge for at least 8 hours or overnight. When ready to assemble the pudding, scoop out the hard coconut cream from the top of each can and add it to a mixing bowl. Whip the cream until soft and pillowy. Place bowl back in the fridge while you assemble the rest of the pudding.

Add the 3/4 cup of coconut water (what’s leftover in the can) or regular water into the bottom of a blender. Add quinoa, dates, cacao powder, sea salt and stevia and blend on high until smooth and creamy. The pudding will be quite thick at this point, but don’t worry!

Transfer the pudding to a large mixing bowl. Fold in coconut cream, starting with 3/4 of a cup. Place the bowl back in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to let the pudding firm up. If it’s too firm when you want to eat it, stir in another 1/4 cup of cream.

Serve cold with additional whipped coconut cream, fresh berries and a sprinkle of cacao powder.