Aurora police chief sings in music video wishing community happy holidays

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department came up with a creative way to wish its community a happy holiday season. The department posted a 90-second video featuring Chief Nick Metz singing a song to the tune of “Rudolf, the red-nosed reindeer.” The chief is also playing the keyboard.

APD published its music video on YouTube Friday.

The video features APD’s Motorcycle Enforcement team, dispatchers and K-9 officer “Deuce.” The police dog is shown taking down the Grinch, who is then seen in the backseat of an APD cruiser.

APD encouraged people to not drink and drive, saying in its description of the video that there have been 31 traffic fatalities in the city so far this year.

“Happy Holidays from our family to yours! To all of those traveling this holiday season please remember to drive #SlowAndSerious. Don’t drink and drive instead, get a ride!” APD wrote on its Facebook page.