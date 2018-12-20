Widespread illness closes Village East Elementary School in Aurora Friday
AURORA, Colo. — Village East Elementary School in the Cherry Creek School District will be closed Friday due widespread illness. A district spokesperson said 30-percent of staff and 17-percent of students were out sick Thursday.
The principal of Village East sent a telephone message to parents about the closure Thursday. Text of his message appears below:
“Hello. This is Village East Elementary School Principal John Cramer calling with important information . Due to a widespread number of illnesses among staff and students of both stomach-related illnesses and influenza and other flu-like illnesses, Village East Elementary School will be closed all day tomorrow, Friday, December 21st. This includes all before- and after-school care and activities. These illnesses are highly contagious, and even though extra efforts have been made to clean the school, risk of illness and spread of illness still exists. The Cherry Creek School District and Tri-County Health Department worked together, and the school district made the decision to close the school out of an abundance of caution and concern for the entire Village East community. We do apologize for this inconvenience. The health and safety of our students and staff is always our number-one priority. Please note: winter break programming will still run as scheduled.”