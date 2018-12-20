Westminster police arrest suspects in latest smash-and-grab

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Last night around 3 a.m., Westminster police say they received several burglary alarms between the 13600 block and 14400 block of Huron Street.

A delivery driver in the area was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle to dispatch.

Officers who were responding to the area were able to take the people in the vehicle into custody, police said.

In a statement, police said they are currently working with other agencies to see if the suspects might be responsible for similar crimes in other cities. Names or pictures of the suspects have not been released.

This burglary is the latest in a long string of smash-and-grab burglaries over the past few months across the metro area.

Officials ask the public to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to law enforcement.