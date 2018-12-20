United announces Grand Junction-Chicago direct flight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Travelers in Grand Junction soon will be able to fly directly to Chicago.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports United Airlines announced Wednesday that it will start a seasonal flight between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport in June.

The flights will run on Saturdays from June 8 through Oct. 26. Tickets for some of the flights are already on sale.

United will fly a 70-seat Canadair RJ-700 between the two locations.

The announcement comes on the heels of a Grand Junction voter-approved lodging tax increase that goes into effect Jan. 1 and will allow the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance to offer incentives to airlines to start new flights in and out of Grand Junction.