Trump tells House GOP he won’t sign Senate bill, threatens shutdown over border wall funding

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has told congressional Republicans he “will not sign” a spending bill passed by the Senate to avoid a partial government shutdown Friday, and he’s citing an impasse over money for a border wall with Mexico.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said after leaving a meeting with Trump at the White House that he and other leaders are going to go back to Capitol Hill to “work on adding border security” to the legislation.

Trump is facing a backlash from conservative supporters who are urging to him to stick with an earlier pledge to force a shutdown in hopes of securing money for his long-promised border wall.

The wall was the top promise of his presidential campaign.

Earlier, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer urged Trump to ignore the advice of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which is encouraging the president to veto a stopgap spending bill that averts a looming partial government shutdown.

Conservatives oppose the bill because it doesn’t include billions of dollars for Trump’s long-promised border wall with Mexico.

Schumer said in a Senate speech that Freedom Caucus leaders have “no strategy at all” beyond shutting down the government.

And Schumer, in his own words, said a “Trump shutdown will not convince a single Democrat to support bilking the American taxpayer for an ineffective, unnecessary and exorbitantly expensive wall.”