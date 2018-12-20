Trump defends decision to pull troops from Syria

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.
“Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever?” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
Officials announced Wednesday that Trump was pulling all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, as Trump declared victory over the Islamic State.
But the move contradicted his own experts’ assessments and sparked surprise and outrage from his party’s lawmakers.
Trump said his decision in Syria should be "no surprise," adding "I've been campaigning on it for years."