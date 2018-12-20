Trump defends decision to pull troops from Syria

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria.

“Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever?” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Officials announced Wednesday that Trump was pulling all 2,000 U.S. troops out of Syria, as Trump declared victory over the Islamic State.

But the move contradicted his own experts’ assessments and sparked surprise and outrage from his party’s lawmakers.

Trump said his decision in Syria should be “no surprise,” adding “I’ve been campaigning on it for years.”