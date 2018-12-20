× Sunshine, less wind for Thursday; temperatures into 60s on Friday

DENVER — Sunshine and less wind will be on tap for Thursday as highs soar back into the low 50s along the Front Range.

Expect plenty of sunshine with light winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Breezy conditions will continue in the high country.

High pressure will dominate the state on Friday, bringing highs into the low 60s for the winter solstice.

In Denver, temperatures will fall just a few degrees shy of the record high of 67 degrees set in 1933. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with breezy conditions.

The winter solstice occurs at 3:23 p.m. Friday with the shortest amount of daylight of the year at nine hours, 21 minutes.

Changes will start to move in for the weekend as one of two storms impacts the region. Snow will be possible Saturday, ending by the overnight hours.

This will be a quick-moving system, dropping less than 2 inches of snow for the Front Range. Temperatures will dip, with highs staying in the low 40s.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions on Sunday. Monday will remain quiet, with highs getting back into the low 50s with sun and clouds.

The second system will move into the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. The timing is still in question, but snow showers will be possible. The best chance looks to be Tuesday night late into Wednesday, with a couple of fresh inches of snow possible.

