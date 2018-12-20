New Denver rehab center takes action to address opioid crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver clinic is hoping to play a role in addressing the opioid crisis. Urban Peaks Rehab recently opened their office near Lafayette Street and East Colfax Avenue. They offer an environment that focuses on allowing addicts to feel understood.

According to clinic manager, Kristin Barbieri, every staff member is in drug addiction recovery themselves.

“So we genuinely feel when you come in, we know what you are going through. We know what your family is going through. It’s just great for them to feel understood. They feel at home here because they know they are not being judged,” explained Barbieri.

The clinic opened in October. The center offers patients counseling services as well therapy using medication to address withdrawal symptoms.

The idea is by reducing cravings and symptoms, it gives addicts the opportunity to rebuild their lives.

“There’s no shame in this. There’s nothing wrong with helping yourself. It’s very important,” explained K.C. Lucas who credits the clinic with helping him stay sober.

Medication Assisted Treatment does not cure opioid addiction. It treats it and helps manage the addiction successfully.

For more information on the facility visit the Urban Peaks Rehab website.