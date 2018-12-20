× Man convicted of attempted murder of Thornton police officers

THORNTON, Colo. — Darren Ross Hoffman,23, was convicted Wednesday on four counts of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at Thornton police officers during a burglary last year.

On Nov.13, 2017, Thornton officers responded to a burglary in progress at 1841 Rowena Street.

Officers ordered Hoffman to place his hands above his head and he initially complied, but then turned around and ran, with officers in pursuit, according to police.

Hoffman fired six shots at officers from behind a car before placing the gun on the hood of the car. None of the officers were wounded.

The Adams County District Court jury returned its verdict after a trial that began Monday. Sentencing is set for Feb. 28.