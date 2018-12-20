Low gas prices to spur millions to hit roads for holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be one of the busiest holiday travel seasons in years as nearly 2 million people in Colorado will be packing up and heading out to friends and family thanks to low gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Denver is $2.29. One month ago, it was $2.64, a drop of 35 cents. The national average is $2.37, down 26 cents from a month ago.

"In the past two weeks, Colorado has had the fastest falling gas prices because there is a lot of production and refinery utilization in the West," AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley said.

"It’s going to be busy out there. The good news is gas prices are pretty low nationwide. Crude hit a 14-month low, so prices will continue to fall so no matter where you travel. You will be getting a good deal on gas."

Prices will continue to fall for the next month before starting to climb again before the spring driving season.