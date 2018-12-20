× Loveland’s Centerra New Year’s Eve Bash

Join us for the inaugural Centerra New Year’s Eve Bash in Loveland! Ring in the New Year on the Great Lawn at Chapungu Sculpture Park under a heated tent amidst the twinkling glow of Winter Wonderlights. Dance the night away to SoundDown Party’s Silent Disco. Silent Disco is fun to do and entertaining to watch. Three channels of live music will stream through special headphones and guests will dance and sing with friends and family members as DJs play a variety of music genres leading up to the midnight countdown.

This event is open to ages 15+ (must be 21+ with a valid ID and wristband to drink alcoholic beverages). Attendees will receive (2) drink tickets each, either non-alcoholic or alcoholic, depending on age and preference. Additional drink tickets will be available for purchase. Ticket price includes admission, headphone rental, two drink tickets, snacks, light up giveaways and a midnight surprise. Please visit Eventbrite to purchase your tickets.

Please note, this event will take place outdoors on the grass within a heated tent. Attendees are encouraged to dress warm and come in comfortable attire. Heals are not recommended!

December 31 @ 8:30 pm

Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra

Cost: $25/person