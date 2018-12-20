× Last Minute Small Bites

Last Minute Small Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frittata of Angel Hair Pasta and Parmesan from The Bindery.



10 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook

8 ounces cooked angel hair pasta or spaghetti

6 eggs

4 Tablespoons cream

2 Tablespoons minced chives

2 tablespoons butter

In a medium size bowl, whisk the eggs. Add the cream and herbs and mix well. Add the angel hair pasta.

In a non stick skillet, melt the butter over low heat. Pour in the egg-cream-pasta mixture and let cook until the bottom looks set and is slightly golden. Flip the frittata and continue cooking until golden. Remove from the pan and cut into small triangles. Serve warm or cold.

Oven Baked Lemons

10 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook

3 lemons, washed

1-2 balls mozzarella or burrata or the equivalent in feta or ricotta

basil or other freeh herbs

3 anchovy filets

3 cherry tomatoes, halved

dry red chili flakes

salt and pepper

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Top and tail the lemons to give them a flat surface to sit on, Cut each lemon in half crosswise and then scoop out most of the files with a small spoon. Tear the mozzarella and place a small piece in each, filling the lemon cup halfway. Place half an anchovy, a piece of basil a tomato half, some dry red chili flakes and a little salt and pepper on top of the mozzarella. Top with another piece of mozzarella and bake on a cookie sheet or baking dish 10 minuses or until golden and bubbly. Cool slightly and serve with hot toasted bread. The cheese can be squeezed out on to the bread and the juices are delicious!

Pimento Cheese

10 minutes to prepare

1 roasted red pepper, minced finely

1 small red onion, minced finely

cider, sherry or champagne vinegar

3 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon hot sauce such as Sriracha

1 teaspoon paprika

1 cup mayo

Place the minced red pepper and red onion in a small bowl. Pour vinegar to just cover the onion and pepper. Let sit 5 minutes. Drain.

Mix all the ingredients together and refrigerate until serving. Sprinkle with another dash of paprika and chopped chives to garnish. Serve with your favorite crackers or toasted bread.

Christmas Garlic Bread

5 minutes to prepare, 10 minutes to cook

1 baguette or other crusty bread

5 ounces of butter, softened

3 cloves of garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon of parsley, finely chopped

2 twists of fresh black pepper

dried red chili flakes ( as desired )

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Mix the garlic, butter, parsley, red chili flakes and pepper together. Cut the baguette in half lengthwise but not fully through. Spread the butter mixture inside the baguette and close the loaf back together.

Bake for ten minutes and then cut and serve immediately.