Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Moreno honored at funeral

PUEBLO, Colo. -- The Mass and memorial was held Thursday for Sergeant Matt Moreno, the Las Animas County deputy sheriff who was killed in a crash while on his way to a call for help Dec. 12.

While the procession in Pueblo was under sunny skies, there was still a chill in the air.

Any time a man or woman puts on the uniform to serve and protect, they are in harm's way. "It’s something that we choose to do, but harm's way is always there," explained Sgt. Howard Jackson of the Pueblo Police Department.

Such was the case for Las Animas County Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Matt Moreno. The 37-year-old father of three was killed on December 12 in a traffic crash while responding to a call in Trinidad, Colorado.

Thursday at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pueblo, a funeral mass took place for the man described as a loving father and a man who loved his job.

After mass, a walking procession to the memorial began, giving time for Moreno’s immediate family, and his larger law-enforcement family, to say goodbye.

Jerry Salazar didn’t personally know Moreno, but was here to show respect, and to say thank you. "For all the law enforcement officers that take care of us, also he was born and raised here in Pueblo, I think it’s a great honor to come out here and pay our respects to him and show the family we do care."

At the memorial, Moreno’s fellow emergency responders from around Colorado provided a show of strength, unity and compassion. "This is what I would consider to be my extended family, and when you lose one it’s like losing a piece of yourself," said Sgt. Jackson.

It may be the end of shift for Sergeant Moreno, but it’s just the beginning of missing the man many knew and loved.

Sgt. Moreno leaves behind two daughters and one stepson.