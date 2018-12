Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A Commerce City teacher is inspiring others to give.

Mrs. Rendenbarger was heartbroken after reading her kids' letters to Santa, asking for a coat for Christmas or a blanket for their sister's bed.

So she asked for $5 donations to help her second-greaders at Alsup Elementary School.

That was 10 years ago. Every year since then, donations have poured in, filling her classroom with you and smiles.