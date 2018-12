Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We love to point out unique places in Colorado.

In this story, we're taking you to a motel room with a view ... of its own drive-in movie theater.

Open the curtains and you've got your own private showing of Hollywood's latest release.

FOX31 Photojournalist Ryan O'Connor takes us to the Movie Manor Motel in Monte Vista. Watch his video above.

