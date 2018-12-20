Celebrate Fiesta Del Sol
Friday, December 21 – Saturday, December 22
Starting at noon both days.
Holiday Closures: December 24 and 25
COST:
FREE
RSVP HERE: https://www.facebook.com/events/2181996962018966/
WHERE:
Dos Luces Brewery
1236 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80210
(720) 379-7763
HOURS:
Tuesday-Thursday: 4 PM-10 PM
Friday: 1PM -10 PM
Saturday: 12 PM-10 PM
Sunday: 12 PM-9 PM
EVERYDAY DEALS
Tuesday: DPS Night – $2 of every pitcher sold benefit the Denver Public School of your choice
Wednesday: First Responder and Healthcare Night – 20% off for first responders and healthcare workers
Thursday: Thirsty Thursday – $5 off a growler fill if you drink at least 16oz in-house
Friday: Friday Afternoon Club – 20% off if you start your tab before 4pm
Saturday & Sunday: Family Afternoons – Free Chicha Morada with the purchase of at least 16oz of beer from 12-5
Sunday: Industry Night – 20% off for restaurant and brewery employees.
