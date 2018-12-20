Bicyclist run over by hit-and-run driver recovering while police search for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- David Martinez is moving much slower these days. A week after he was struck on his bicycle, he continues to deal with aches and pains all over his body.

Martinez says he was hit week, on Dec. 11, near West 33rd Avenue and Zuni Street in North Denver.

Denver Police confirm the hit-and-run and say there are no new leads in the case. There is no description of the driver.

Martinez is anxious to get his bike back, although he’s not optimistic it will be rideable again.

For now his first priority is recovering and getting a clean bill of health.