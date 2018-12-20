A change to cold and snow arrives in the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The long range outlook from late Christmas night through the end of next week is looking much colder with periods of snow.

We get to enjoy a mild and dry Friday in Denver. A weak cold front slides in on Saturday with chilly 40s and some light snow. Accumulation will be a dusting at best. Your Sunday & Monday are both dry, sunny and cool.

Our attention is on a stronger cold front and storm system expected to get arrive late on Christmas. It appears snow will develop late in the evening and continue into Wednesday. A few inches of accumulation looks good for Denver and the Front Range. A surge of even colder air arrives on Thursday along with even better snow. Additional accumulation looks favorable. So, we may not get a "White Christmas", but it will certainly start to look and feel like winter!

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.