Windy Wednesday along Front Range, snow in mountains continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a windy Wednesday with gusts of 20-40 mph in Denver, and 30-60 mph in Fort Collins, Greeley, Fort Morgan and Limon.

A high wind warning is in effect for those areas. Skies stay sunny to partly sunny with highs about 50 degrees.

The mountains can expect snow and high winds with 2-6 inches of accumulation at the ski areas. Winds will gust to 80 mph above treeline.

The snow and wind diminish overnight.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine and much calmer weather arrive on Thursday. Highs across the Front Range will be in the 40s to near 50.

Friday is the warmest day of the entire week at 63 degrees. The winter solstice occurs at 3:23 p.m. Friday.

A cold front hits late Friday into Saturday morning. There's a 30 percent chance of snow on Saturday across the Front Range. The mountains can expect 1-6 inches of accumulation.

Sunday looks drier, but snow might continue in the mountains.

Snow might continue in the mountains into Monday and possibly Christmas.

Christmas along the Front Range looks to be dry with highs about 47 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.