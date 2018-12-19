The Donut House: Deal You “Donot” want to miss

Enjoy half a dozen donuts for half off!
The Donut House was created by a father and his sons who believed in fresh, quality, handmade donuts. Wanting to share their delicious recipe and love of donut making with their fellow Coloradans, their motto was, and still is: "You'll come as a customer, and you'll leave as a friend."
The Donut House is a family-owned and operated bakery, with its main branch located in Aurora off Interstate 225 and Parker Road. In 2009, Omar Dieyleh and his family opened their doors and have been serving fresh, delicious donuts and other pastries ever since. The Donut House now has 7 locations across Colorado.