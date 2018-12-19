× Proposed Denver LGBT conversion therapy ban for minors advances to City Council

DENVER — Denver’s City Council will soon consider a ban on psychotherapy that seeks to change the sexual orientation of minors.

Denver’s Safety, Housing, Education and Homeless Committee voted Wednesday to send the proposal to the full council. If approved, Denver would be the first city in Colorado to ban conversion therapy.

Psychology’s governing bodies have denounced conversion therapy, which treats being gay or transgender as a mental illness. Research shows it can increase the risk of suicide, drug abuse and depression among teens.

Committee members say they would need to create a reporting and enforcement system for a ban. State-licensed practitioners found in violation would face fines.

FOX31 first told you about the proposed ban by Mayor Michael Hancock’s office on Monday. If approved, the city would be getting ahead of the Colorado General Assembly.

For years, Democrats in the House have attempted to pass a ban on conversion therapy statewide however Republicans, who controlled the State Senate, consistently voted it down.

With Democrats taking control of the State Senate in January, a ban is expected to move through swiftly.

According to the mayor’s office, there are currently no known conversion therapy sessions in Denver.