Pet owner wants Humane Society to pay vet bill after dog contracted virus

WELD COUNTY, Colo. -- A pet owner is considering taking a local humane society to court because she says they did not disclose that the dog they adopted was sick with a potential deadly virus.

“He’s very, very cute and loving,” Monika Scherer said.

When Scherer walked into the Humane Society of Weld County in November, she fell in love with a 2-year-old Chocolate Lab she name Bandit. But days later he became sick.

“His energy level went down, he ended up with diarrhea. He didn’t want to eat or drink. He had a fever,” Scherer.

Scherer rushed him to a vet who referred them to Colorado State University’s Small Animal Isolation Unit.

“By time he was barely able to stand and blood was coming out of his nose. We didn’t think he was going to make it through the night.”

Bandit tested positive for strep zoo – a potentially fatal bacterial infection. The Humane Society of Weld County told the FOX31 Problem Solvers back in July, three of their dogs tested positive for strep zoo. The humane society said they thoroughly sanitized the building but then a few months later, more dogs became sick. Scherer says the shelter did not disclose this information before she adopted her dog.

“I want to hold them responsible because they did not educate us. I work in the vet field. If I would have heard virus, I don’t think I would have even gone back there to look at a pet,” Scherer said.

But the humane society says they have been transparent since their first positive case of strep zoo.

“At the time of adoption, the adopters were given their information concerning the strep zoo and what it look liked. They were given the opportunity to enroll in the shelter care insurance,” Elaine Hicks with the Humane Society of Weld County said.

The Scherer’s declined the 30 days of shelter insurance which would have covered the $2,000 vet bill, but still, they believe their dog had a pre-existing condition and that the shelter should pay.

“It’s their responsibility because they’ve known since July this is here, this is out there,” Scherer said.

The humane society is now trying to work out a resolution with the family. They say the virus has been eradicated from their facility and adoptions are back on. Meanwhile the Scherer’s say Bandit is on the mend but want others to be cautious before adopting.

“Make sure you understand 100 percent what you’re getting into because you do become attached and you want the best for that pet,” Scherer said.