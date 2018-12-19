Out of playoff contention, Broncos put Harris on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With Denver out of playoff contention and facing a slew of injuries at cornerback, the Broncos placed star Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve and signed free agent Craig Mager, who was released by the Chargers earlier this season.

Harris suffered a chip fracture in his lower right leg two weeks ago and was hoping to return for the Broncos’ final game, Dec. 30 against the Chargers, but that was only if Denver remained in contention.

The Broncos (6-8) were eliminated last weekend after their second straight loss to a sub.-500 team.

Mager was a third-round pick from Texas State in 2015 who played in 24 career games, 10 starts, with one interception for the Chargers before he was released with an injury settlement in September after he hurt a hamstring.

In addition to losing Harris, rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom missed last week’s game against the Browns with a concussion.

Two more cornerbacks were injured against Cleveland, Brendan Langley (head) and Bradley Roby (lip) and another, Jamar Taylor, was ejected for throwing a punch.

That left Denver with one healthy cornerback in Tremaine Brock and Cleveland scored its game-winning touchdown with safeties Justin Simmons and Dymonte Harris forced into route coverage.