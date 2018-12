Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For “Diego B,” second chances are things he cherishes.

A few years ago, he was homeless in Iowa. Today, he is a rich man in Colorado.

Wednesday, Diego was notified by Colorado Lottery officials, that he won $250,000 off of a second-chance scratch ticket.

The original “Willy Wonka” ticket only cost Diego $10.

The 31-year-old plans to spend the money on land he had purchased outside of Alamosa and donate a portion to the National Park Service.