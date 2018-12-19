Macaulay Culkin is ‘Home Alone’ again, recreates classic scenes in Google commercial

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. — Almost three decades after playing Kevin McCallister, Macaulay Culkin is “Home Alone” again.

This time, Culkin is 38 and uses Google Assistant to help him fend off the wet bandits.

The one-minute ad recreates many of the classic scenes from the original movie.

It starts with an older Kevin coming down from the bed in the attic, saying: “Mom? Dad?” followed by, “Google what’s on my calendar today?”

He’s told it’s his “house to yourself day.”

With the help of Google Assistant, he orders aftershave and pizza, turns down the heat and prompts “Operation Kevin” as he eats his “highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese dinner.”

CNET.com reports Google is celebrating with “Home Alone-themed Easter eggs” on Google Assistant.

Users can use “Home Alone” lines to ask: “How much do I owe you?” or get responses to “Hey Google, it’s me Snakes. I got the stuff.”