Keep Your Pets Safe This Holiday Season

Posted 9:55 am, December 19, 2018, by

The holidays are here, which means it can be stressful for not only you, but your pets as well. Maia Brusseau with the Dumb Friends League,explains how you can keep your pets safe and happy among all the decorations and gifts. Plus what steps you should take if you are planning on buying a pet as a gift.

