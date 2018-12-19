Instructor in children’s theater company is a sex offender, Parker police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Parents of children in a popular theater company just found out one of their child's instructors is a sex offender.

Andrew Stanley is a choreographer with Classic Acts, a theater program for children.

The director of the program told FOX31 she never performed a background check on Stanley because she didn't realize she could request one herself.

"My heart dropped, and I felt sick," one parent said after finding out the truth about the instructor.

Andrew Stanley, 23, is a repeat sex offender. Parents only learned about it after a police investigation that was launched by an anonymous tip through the website Safe2Tell.

"I guess with some of the older girls he was talking about sex and things like that."

Rob and Kerry Rounds have pulled their 14-year-old from the Classic Acts program, which holds its performances at Pace Center in Parker. They're convinced Stanley was grooming their daughter. "Absolutely I have no doubt. No doubt. [He was] just building trust."

They're dumbfounded why a background check was never conducted.

"That's the first thing I asked. This guy was teaching children. Why was he there? How could he be there?"

Carmella Gates, the director of Classic Acts declined our request for an interview. But she told the FOX31 Problem Solvers Stanley was a former theater student of hers who volunteered to help with several plays before she eventually hired him last year.

He was let go in late November shortly before he was arrested again for lying on his sex offender registration.

Andrew Stanley has worked with other theater groups as well.

He was working at a theater education program in Evergreen called Studio One. That program is for children ages kindergarten through high school.

Police say Stanley's crimes were committed when he was a juvenile, so we don't know much about them.

An online sex offender database lists sex assault on a child and a pattern of abuse among his convictions.

FOX31 has attempted to contact Stanley in person and on the telephone but we have not heard back from him.