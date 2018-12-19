× Ice Castle in Dillon set to open on winter solstice

DILLON, Colo. — The ice castle will open in Dillon one week earlier than usual thanks to an early influx of snow in the Colorado mountains, it was announced Wednesday.

The popular winter attraction will open on Friday — the day of the winter solstice. Tickets have gone on sale online.

Utah-based Ice Castles is building in six cities across North America. The Dillon location at 351 La Bonte St. will be the first to open for the season after artisans began building the attraction in mid-November.

“We are excited to able to open before Christmas this season,” Ice Castles CEO Ryan Davis said. “Kids will get out of school for the winter break and families will be spending time together. Ice Castles gives people one more way to make incredible winter memories over the holidays.”

The attraction includes ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights. The Dillon creation is made up of 25 million pounds of ice.

The attraction will be open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays; 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Fridays; noon to 10:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. It’s closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Weekday tickets are $15.95 for those 12 and older and $10.95 for children ages 4-11. Weekend tickets are $18.95 for those 12 and older and $14.95 for children ages 4-11.