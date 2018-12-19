Driver crashes Jeep into town house garages in Glendale after high-speed pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Colo. -- A driver crashed a Jeep into the garages of town houses after a high-speed pursuit early Wednesday morning in Glendale, the Denver Fire Department said.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of South Forest Street.

The driver of the white Jeep fled the scene after crashing into the support beams that separated two garages.

The homeowner said he woke up to what he felt was an earthquake. No injuries were reported.

One vehicle parked inside the garage appeared to be totaled. Firefighters shored up the walls of the garage to make sure it didn't collapse.

A description of the driver was not released.