Believers of conversion therapy upset with expected ban

DENVER -- A city council committee advanced a proposed ban on conversion therapy for minors Wednesday.

The ban would only impact licensed health care providers, adults could still receive it, and religious ministers could still practice it.

"Once it is reported we will investigate, they will get a warning to cease the practice, and if it continues there is a possibility of fines," Derek Okubo, Executive Director of Human Rights and Community Partnerships said.

While a full council vote is still needed to officially pass the ban, the city council action is largely ceremonial. There are no known conversion therapists operating in the city.

But that is still upsetting people like David Dejiacomo.

Dejiacomo says conversion therapy worked for him.

"I went through the therapy and then I found I dropped that part of myself and I have been dating women now for at least five years," Dejiacomo said.

"It works I think it worked for me because I really wanted to change," Dejiacomo added.

Dejiacomo says he plans on testifying against an expected bill at the State Capitol.

In previous years, Democrats have attempted to pass the statewide ban however met opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate. Democrats will control the State Senate come January.

The medical community largely supports a ban with the American Medical Association speaking out against it.

"It's important that we have an understanding that what is wrong here in Denver is wrong everywhere," Dr. Sarah Burgamy told Fox31.