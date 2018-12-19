Arrest warrant issued for Aurora dog sitter accused of stealing dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A Denver man is pleading for help after an arrest warrant was issued for his dog sitter in Aurora. The woman is accused of skipping town with Eric Curry’s Pug/Boston Terrier mix named Etta. Curry says the sitter, Allie Franco Silva, ghosted him right before the holidays.

“[Etta] is a great dog, has a great personality,” Curry told FOX31.

Curry, who has been traveling regularly out of state for work, says a local rescue referred him to Silva—described as a pug lover. Curry says Silva started watching Etta early in the summer. He made arrangements to come back from work every other weekend for visits. At first, he says, everything seemed fine. Then Silva stopped responding to calls and text messages, Curry said.

“When the police called her for questioning, she hung up on the police,” Curry said.

When officers stopped by Silva’s property for a visit, no one was around. An RV on property was also gone, police confirmed.

Curry hasn’t seen Etta since early September. He’s pleading for help-- asking anyone who knows Silva, and recognizes his dog, to call Aurora Police.