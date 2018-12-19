A chance for snow in forecast for Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers will slowly end early Wednesday evening in the Colorado mountains. The strong wind rolling across the state will also decrease with the setting sun. Skies will clear overnight making way for plenty of sunshine on your Thursday. Your Friday is also looking mainly sunny as temperatures warm into the 60s.

We are tracking a cold front that arrives on Saturday in metro Denver.

Clouds will quickly increase as light snow develops. We will dip into the chilly 40s. It is possible for a light accumulation across the metro. However, what falls on Saturday will likely melt by Sunday into Monday. So, a White Christmas is still not looking promising in the Mile High City.

However, there is one more slight possibility for snow. Another cold front looks to arrive late on Christmas night into Wednesday. That cold front will deliver even colder temperatures in the 20s & 30s. And, it will bring more light snow especially on Wednesday. So, there's a small window that snow could start falling late on your holiday! Keep your fingers crossed!

