× 2019 safest vehicles report released by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested cars of all shapes and sizes to decide the Top Safety Picks for 2019.

“We are encouraged to see manufacturers continuing to produce safe vehicles for consumers,” said David Harkey President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

WHNT reports guidelines say vehicles must show advanced front crash prevention to earn the ‘Top Safety Pick’ and must meet higher standards in several categories to be a ‘Top Safety Pick Plus.’

The report stated the Chrysler Pacifica was the only vehicle from a U.S. automaker to make the grade. “We are disappointed we don’t have more US models in the top safety picks this year,” stated Harkey.

Harkey says improvements are needed when it comes to headlights but he’s seen advancements in crash protection and prevention.

“We are very encouraged that automakers are stepping up to the plate, making changes where it counts and providing consumers with a good variety of vehicles to choose from,” said Harkey.